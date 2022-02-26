Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) shares rose 3.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.85 and last traded at $12.85. Approximately 260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 794 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.40.

Separately, CLSA raised shares of Coles Group to a “buy” rating and set a $18.80 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Coles Group alerts:

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75.

Coles Group Ltd. engages in the operation of supermarkets and retail stores. It operates through the following segments: Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express. The Supermarkets segment provides fresh food, groceries, and general merchandise retailing. The Liquor segment provides liquor retailing, including online delivery services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Coles Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coles Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.