Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $28.97

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $28.97 and last traded at $30.00, with a volume of 198 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.38.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Cohu from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Cohu in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cohu from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cohu from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $45.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $191.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.14 million. Cohu had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The business's revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, VP Ian P. Lawee sold 1,567 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $51,711.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cohu by 182.6% during the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 500.0% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohu by 430.4% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,201 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 1,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Cohu in the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohu Company Profile (NASDAQ:COHU)

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

