Codexis’ (CDXS) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $38.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Codexis from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Codexis has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

Get Codexis alerts:

Shares of CDXS opened at $20.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -58.97 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.72. Codexis has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $42.01.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. Codexis had a negative net margin of 20.31% and a negative return on equity of 12.88%. The firm had revenue of $24.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Codexis will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.60, for a total value of $252,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis P. Wolf sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.83, for a total value of $144,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Codexis by 25.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,537 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,837,000 after acquiring an additional 187,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Codexis by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,184,936 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $72,171,000 after acquiring an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Codexis by 6.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,325 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $22,667,000 after purchasing an additional 63,272 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Codexis by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 671,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $15,226,000 after purchasing an additional 15,776 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Codexis during the second quarter worth approximately $417,000.

Codexis Company Profile (Get Rating)

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Codexis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Codexis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.