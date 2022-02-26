Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (LON:CCEP) Trading Down 3.5%

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (LON:CCEP – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 45.85 ($0.62) and last traded at GBX 45.85 ($0.62). 82 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 4,495 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 47.50 ($0.65).

The stock has a market cap of £209.23 million and a PE ratio of 21.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 49.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 182.25, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Company Profile (LON:CCEP)

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. The company offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, flavored water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

