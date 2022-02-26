CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,225 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $1,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCMP. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of CMC Materials by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,898,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $232,653,000 after acquiring an additional 403,767 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 309.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 378,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $57,117,000 after buying an additional 286,274 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,032,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CMC Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $20,020,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in CMC Materials by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 305,690 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,670,000 after buying an additional 105,610 shares during the last quarter. 93.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO David H. Li sold 20,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.40, for a total value of $3,715,660.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Barbara A. Klein sold 27,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.23, for a total transaction of $5,119,386.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,847 shares of company stock valued at $10,876,538 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:CCMP opened at $186.50 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a PE ratio of -74.60 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $119.19 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.63.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.31. CMC Materials had a positive return on equity of 22.85% and a negative net margin of 5.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -73.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CCMP shares. Seaport Global Securities lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.88.

CMC Materials, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Materials and Performance Material. The Electronic Materials segment consists of CMP slurries and polishing pads businesses and KMG electronic chemicals business.

