Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.75.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer raised Clearway Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Clearway Energy from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Clearway Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th.

Clearway Energy stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $32.92. 743,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 424,902. Clearway Energy has a 1-year low of $24.93 and a 1-year high of $39.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $33.56 and a 200 day moving average of $33.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 109.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.347 per share. This is a positive change from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.22%. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 453.33%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 198.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 1,822,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,154,000 after buying an additional 1,211,498 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 3,497.7% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,676,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,907,000 after buying an additional 1,629,916 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 1,483,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,440,000 after buying an additional 80,600 shares during the period. Cushing Asset Management LP raised its stake in Clearway Energy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 872,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,437,000 after buying an additional 23,724 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Clearway Energy by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 788,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,420,000 after purchasing an additional 136,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.93% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy, Inc engages in the ownership of contracted renewable and conventional generation facilities and thermal infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Conventional Generation, Thermal, Renewable, and Corporate. The Renewable segment include solar and wind business.

