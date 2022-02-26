CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Takes $210,000 Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,889,819 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $4,309,637,000 after buying an additional 805,630 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884,328 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,024,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,641 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,868,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,676,573,000 after purchasing an additional 257,695 shares in the last quarter. 77.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CRM. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $350.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of salesforce.com from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.08.

In related news, insider Brent Hyder sold 186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $41,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.92, for a total value of $452,916.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 170,959 shares of company stock valued at $41,240,700 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com stock opened at $208.09 on Friday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $184.44 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $204.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $226.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $258.56.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. Analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About salesforce.com (Get Rating)

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

