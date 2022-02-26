Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $31.05 Million

Brokerages forecast that Civista Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) will report $31.05 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Civista Bancshares’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.90 million and the highest is $31.20 million. Civista Bancshares posted sales of $33.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will report full year sales of $129.60 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $129.00 million to $130.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $142.35 million, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $145.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Civista Bancshares.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.57% and a net margin of 30.44%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CIVB. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Civista Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civista Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $1,433,000. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 77.0% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 132,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,229,000 after buying an additional 57,581 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 10.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 544,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,023,000 after buying an additional 51,555 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Civista Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth $768,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,684,000 after buying an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.72% of the company’s stock.

Civista Bancshares stock opened at $24.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $372.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.06. Civista Bancshares has a 12 month low of $19.23 and a 12 month high of $25.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.21%.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

