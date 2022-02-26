Civeo (CVEO) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, February 28th. Analysts expect Civeo to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CVEO stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $313.07 million, a P/E ratio of -24.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15. Civeo has a 52-week low of $14.68 and a 52-week high of $25.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.61.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVEO. StockNews.com downgraded Civeo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 7,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $165,004.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,134 shares of company stock worth $2,239,838. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Civeo by 812.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Civeo by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,259 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Civeo during the fourth quarter valued at about $408,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Civeo by 137.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after buying an additional 27,396 shares during the period. 76.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

