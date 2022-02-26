City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

CIO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut City Office REIT from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.33.

City Office REIT stock opened at $17.55 on Friday. City Office REIT has a 12-month low of $9.95 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.72. The stock has a market cap of $764.30 million, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from City Office REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 10th. City Office REIT’s payout ratio is 78.43%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CIO. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of City Office REIT during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of City Office REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 79.2% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 57.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Finally, Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in shares of City Office REIT by 117.2% in the third quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

City Office REIT Company Profile

City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

