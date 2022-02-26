Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS) Downgraded to Market Perform at Sanford C. Bernstein

Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on CTXS. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Citrix Systems in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a sell rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a neutral rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citrix Systems from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $85.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Citrix Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.57.

CTXS opened at $102.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. Citrix Systems has a 12 month low of $78.07 and a 12 month high of $144.47. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22 and a beta of 0.04.

Citrix Systems (NASDAQ:CTXS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The cloud computing company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.40. Citrix Systems had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 107.72%. The business had revenue of $850.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citrix Systems will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTXS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in Citrix Systems by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,714 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock valued at $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 3,549 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 9.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 457,850 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $53,693,000 after purchasing an additional 39,654 shares during the period. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Citrix Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $36,129,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 15.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 700,410 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $82,137,000 after purchasing an additional 94,126 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Citrix Systems by 7.2% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 80,803 shares of the cloud computing company’s stock worth $9,476,000 after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the period. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citrix Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of information technology solutions. It provides digital workspace that unifies apps, data, and services. The firm markets and licenses its products directly to customers through web, systems integrators, value-added resellers, and service providers.

