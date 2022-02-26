Citigroup Trims Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) Target Price to $57.00

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $74.00 to $57.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 87.87% from the stock’s current price.

BAND has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bandwidth from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, January 16th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $210.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler upgraded Bandwidth from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Bandwidth from $132.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.93.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $30.34 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $762.57 million, a PE ratio of -19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.15 and its 200 day moving average is $81.27. Bandwidth has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $174.59.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.22. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 3.11% and a negative net margin of 8.19%. The business had revenue of $126.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bandwidth will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.66, for a total transaction of $62,778.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,107 shares of company stock worth $133,239. Insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Bandwidth by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 78,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,661,000 after purchasing an additional 13,944 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,238,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 128.3% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 67,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,815,000 after buying an additional 37,707 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Bandwidth by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 528,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,067,000 after buying an additional 81,542 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.14% of the company’s stock.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

