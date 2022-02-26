Citigroup Inc. Increases Holdings in Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) by 152.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,945 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,983 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Cytosorbents were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CTSO. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,201,000. Skylands Capital LLC increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 1,837,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,921,000 after acquiring an additional 65,541 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth about $464,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cytosorbents by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 714,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,394,000 after acquiring an additional 56,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytosorbents in the 2nd quarter worth about $394,000. 44.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.25 per share, with a total value of $26,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTSO opened at $3.84 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.82 and a 200 day moving average of $5.83. Cytosorbents Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.18 and a fifty-two week high of $9.95. The firm has a market cap of $166.95 million, a P/E ratio of -10.67 and a beta of 0.31.

CytoSorbents Corp. engages in the critical care immunotherapy, investigation, and commercialization of blood purification technology. Its product portfolio include CytoSorb, ContrastSorb XL, HemoDefend, VetResQ, and DrugSorb. The company was founded by Joseph Rubin on April 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Monmouth Junction, NJ.

