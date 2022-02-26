Citigroup Inc. Has $41,000 Stock Position in ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI)

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSTI – Get Rating) by 100.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,130 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in ShotSpotter were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ShotSpotter by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 189,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,218,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 158,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,750,000 after acquiring an additional 10,051 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 145,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,112,000 after acquiring an additional 7,572 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 112,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,507,000 after acquiring an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in ShotSpotter by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 56,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,050,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.78% of the company’s stock.

ShotSpotter stock opened at $25.31 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.67. ShotSpotter, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.63 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -230.09, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.28.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on shares of ShotSpotter in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of ShotSpotter from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of ShotSpotter from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, ShotSpotter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.75.

In other ShotSpotter news, CEO Ralph A. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $336,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 20,424 shares of company stock worth $684,409 in the last three months. 10.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ShotSpotter, Inc provides gunshot detection solutions. It helps law enforcement officials and security personnel identify, locate, and respond to gun violence. The firm offers solutions on a SaaS-based subscription model to customers around the world. The company was founded by Robert B. Calhoun, Jason Dunham, and Robert Leroy Showen in 1996 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

