Citigroup Inc. Has $40,000 Stock Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) by 140.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 883 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 57,163 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 10,613 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $136,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. HYA Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. HYA Advisors Inc now owns 89,201 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,148,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,842 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares in the last quarter. 49.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ SMBC opened at $53.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $61.93. The company has a market cap of $471.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200 day moving average is $50.62.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 38.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 14.34%.

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc is as a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The firm focuses on attracting retail deposits from the general public and using such deposits along with wholesale funding from the Federal Home Loan Bank of Des Moines (“”FHLB””), and, to a lesser extent, brokered deposits, to invest in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate, commercial non-mortgage business loans, and consumer loans.

