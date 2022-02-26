Citigroup Inc. Grows Position in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY)

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAY – Get Rating) by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,225 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CymaBay Therapeutics were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,357,224 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,917,000 after acquiring an additional 66,378 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 336.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 507,083 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 390,907 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 5.8% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 238,108 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 53.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 142,363 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 49,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in CymaBay Therapeutics by 98.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 137,574 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 68,239 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBAY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded CymaBay Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut CymaBay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on CymaBay Therapeutics from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

In related news, insider Dennis D. Kim acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.04 per share, for a total transaction of $60,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

CymaBay Therapeutics stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $223.01 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.61. CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.67 and a 52 week high of $5.29. The company has a current ratio of 10.18, a quick ratio of 10.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

CymaBay Therapeutics, Inc engages in the provision and development of access to therapies for patients with liver and other chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. Its products pipeline include Seladelpar, MBX-2982, CB-0406, and CB-001. The company was founded on October 5, 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, CA.

