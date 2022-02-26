Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) by 329.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,896 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,757 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Earthstone Energy were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ESTE. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 31.5% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,191,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $13,191,000 after acquiring an additional 285,512 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 24.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,119,006 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,387,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares during the period. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 1,025,848 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,438,000 after acquiring an additional 133,596 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Earthstone Energy by 9.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after acquiring an additional 122,387 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Earthstone Energy by 228.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 172,965 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 120,289 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:ESTE opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $6.44 and a one year high of $15.27. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.67. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.24 and a beta of 2.39.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESTE. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Earthstone Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Benchmark began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.75.

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

