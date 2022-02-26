Citigroup Inc. Acquires 1,160 Shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,062 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in MetroCity Bankshares were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of MetroCity Bankshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $176,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 131,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 4,784 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 178,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 10,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 283,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut MetroCity Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

NASDAQ:MCBS opened at $24.83 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $632.30 million, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

MetroCity Bankshares (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 23.26% and a net margin of 43.29%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st. This is a boost from MetroCity Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. MetroCity Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 25.00%.

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial bank services. The firm offers customary banking services as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial and consumer loans, single family residential loans, and money transfers services.

