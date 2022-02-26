Citadel Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in KL Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:KLAQ – Get Rating) by 167.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,753,669 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,097,866 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in KL Acquisition were worth $17,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KL Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $16,582,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of KL Acquisition by 174.7% in the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,387,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,553,000 after acquiring an additional 882,147 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in KL Acquisition by 1.3% during the third quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,001,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. lifted its position in KL Acquisition by 37.6% during the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 915,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,946,000 after buying an additional 250,200 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in KL Acquisition by 1.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 866,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,404,000 after buying an additional 13,842 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KLAQ opened at $9.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75. KL Acquisition Corp has a twelve month low of $9.56 and a twelve month high of $10.03.

KL Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus investment effort on life sciences, which includes medical devices, diagnostics, and life sciences tools and instrumentation.

