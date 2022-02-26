Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) by 74.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,620,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 693,986 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marlin Technology were worth $15,818,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Camden Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $106,000. Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Marlin Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $143,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 1,002.2% in the 3rd quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 22,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 20,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marlin Technology by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 18,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FINM opened at $9.77 on Friday. Marlin Technology Co. has a one year low of $9.56 and a one year high of $10.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.75.

Marlin Technology Corporation is a blank check company. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Hermosa Beach, California.

