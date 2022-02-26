CI&T (NYSE:CINT) and NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Head-To-Head Analysis

CI&T (NYSE:CINT – Get Rating) and NTT DATA (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Rating) are both construction companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares CI&T and NTT DATA’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CI&T N/A N/A N/A NTT DATA 4.36% 9.43% 3.73%

This is a summary of current recommendations for CI&T and NTT DATA, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CI&T 0 0 7 0 3.00 NTT DATA 0 1 1 0 2.50

CI&T presently has a consensus target price of $18.14, suggesting a potential upside of 10.63%. Given CI&T’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe CI&T is more favorable than NTT DATA.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CI&T and NTT DATA’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CI&T $185.57 million 11.68 $24.76 million N/A N/A NTT DATA $21.87 billion 1.22 $722.33 million $0.70 27.19

NTT DATA has higher revenue and earnings than CI&T.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

6.3% of CI&T shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

CI&T Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI&T Inc. is a digital native specialist and end-to-end digital transformation partner providing strategy, design and software engineering services. CI&T Inc. is based in CAMPINAS, Brazil.

NTT DATA Company Profile (Get Rating)

NTT DATA Corp. engages in the development and integration of information technology (IT) and data communication systems. It operates through the following segments: Public and Social Infrastructure, Financial, Enterprise and Solutions, North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) and Latin America (LATAM), and Others. The Public and Social Infrastructure segment provides IT services for government, medical, telecommunications, electric power, and other social infrastructures. The Financial segment offers IT services for Japanese financial institutions. The Enterprise and Solutions segment handles IT services that support business activities in the manufacturing, distribution, and services industries. The North America segment offers IT services centering on North America. The EMEA segment provides IT services centering on North America, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The Others segment manages businesses in China and Asia Pacific region. The company was founded on May 23, 1988 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

