Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.20 EPS

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.20, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cinemark had a negative return on equity of 131.22% and a negative net margin of 70.88%. The firm had revenue of $666.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $598.07 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.03) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 578.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of CNK opened at $17.72 on Friday. Cinemark has a one year low of $13.37 and a one year high of $26.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.65.

In related news, EVP Michael Cavalier sold 8,929 shares of Cinemark stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.30, for a total value of $145,542.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Cinemark during the 3rd quarter worth about $195,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 8,090 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 37,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cinemark by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 37,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 3,321 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Cinemark by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 80,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

CNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Cinemark from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cinemark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cinemark from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cinemark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.10.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of motion picture exhibition through its subsidiaries. It operates through the U.S. and International segments. The company was founded by Lee Roy Mitchell in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

