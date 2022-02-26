CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Given New C$30.00 Price Target at CIBC

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by CIBC from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on CIX. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. upped their price target on shares of CI Financial from C$32.50 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CI Financial currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$29.75.

Shares of CIX stock opened at C$20.93 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$24.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.88. CI Financial has a fifty-two week low of C$16.63 and a fifty-two week high of C$30.88.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.12%.

In other news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total transaction of C$29,294.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

