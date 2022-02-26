Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,689 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fundsmith LLP increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 19.5% during the third quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,022,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $910,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,798,374 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 2.2% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,525,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,744,000 after purchasing an additional 97,607 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 53.9% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,491,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573,883 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 8.6% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,889,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,147,000 after purchasing an additional 306,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 74.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,705,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,520 shares in the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHD stock opened at $98.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $104.84. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.2625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Church & Dwight’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.72%.

In other Church & Dwight news, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Richard A. Dierker sold 53,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.33, for a total transaction of $4,812,872.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 886,686 shares of company stock worth $83,663,860 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on CHD shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Church & Dwight from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.10.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

