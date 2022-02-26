Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Bought by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 7,878.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 112,579 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CB. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Chubb in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 282.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chubb by 230.3% during the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the third quarter worth $64,000. 86.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.13.

CB stock opened at $207.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.78. Chubb Limited has a twelve month low of $155.07 and a twelve month high of $211.78. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.60.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.18 earnings per share. Chubb’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 16.61%.

In other Chubb news, COO John W. Keogh sold 28,494 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.23, for a total value of $5,163,967.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total value of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,005 shares of company stock valued at $5,473,765 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

