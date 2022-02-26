Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Bought by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 30.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,355 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $2,463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the second quarter worth about $12,049,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.7% in the third quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC now owns 699 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1.8% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,546,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,624 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,404,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.1% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 90 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,497.00 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.31, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1,552.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,724.21. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 32.65%. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CMG shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,920.00 to $1,903.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $1,800.00 to $1,750.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. OTR Global cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,150.00 to $1,975.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,969.19.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

