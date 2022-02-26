China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CREG stock opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. China Recycling Energy has a one year low of $3.69 and a one year high of $10.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.65 and a 200-day moving average of $5.98.

Get China Recycling Energy alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in China Recycling Energy stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of China Recycling Energy as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for China Recycling Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Recycling Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.