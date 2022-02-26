China Liberal Education (NASDAQ:CLEU) Trading Up 2.6%

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CLEU – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.00 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 207,481 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 794,666 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in China Liberal Education in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in China Liberal Education in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the second quarter worth about $107,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of China Liberal Education in the third quarter worth about $102,000. Institutional investors own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

China Liberal Education Holdings Limited provides educational services and products under the China Liberal brand name in China. The company offers Sino-foreign jointly managed and delivered academic programs, including undergraduate and postgraduate education; and diploma and non-degree higher education, and senior secondary education programs in the areas of languages, liberal arts, and businesses.

