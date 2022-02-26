Chevron (NYSE:CVX) Reaches New 52-Week High on Analyst Upgrade

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on the stock from $145.00 to $152.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Chevron traded as high as $140.62 and last traded at $134.59, with a volume of 106810 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $135.55.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Tudor Pickering raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Chevron from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Cowen boosted their price objective on Chevron from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Chevron from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.42.

In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total transaction of $2,294,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Colin E. Parfitt sold 15,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.91, for a total value of $2,060,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 661,365 shares of company stock worth $87,600,457. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Chevron during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 65.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a market capitalization of $270.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $128.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.13 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $48.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.22 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 9.62% and a return on equity of 11.62%. The business’s revenue was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.78%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

