Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.
CPKF opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $144.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.77.
Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)
