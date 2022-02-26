Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Plans Dividend of $0.14

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Friday, February 25th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.14 per share by the bank on Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th.

CPKF opened at $30.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.56. Chesapeake Financial Shares has a 1 year low of $22.85 and a 1 year high of $31.00. The firm has a market cap of $144.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 0.77.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, business products, and banking services through Chesapeake Bank and Chesapeake Investment Group, Inc It offers checking, savings, credit of deposits, mortgages, mobile and online banking, electronic services comprising an internet branch, business cash management program, brokerage, trust and estate management services.

