Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Shares Gap Up on Strong Earnings

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $47.80, but opened at $50.64. Cheniere Energy Partners shares last traded at $50.51, with a volume of 105 shares.

The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.29.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AGF Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,632 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,652 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $25.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 0.91.

Cheniere Energy Partners Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

