Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a net margin of 17.27% and a return on equity of 288.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN CQP opened at $52.59 on Friday. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $52.80. The company has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.32%. This is a positive change from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.65%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CQP. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.29.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 21.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,502,658 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $66,552,000 after acquiring an additional 261,203 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,927 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,545,000 after purchasing an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 43,329 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 15,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.25% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

