Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) PT Raised to C$12.00 at Raymond James

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Get Rating) had its price target increased by research analysts at Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CGIFF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$8.75 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Desjardins decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.18.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CGIFF opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.83. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund engages in the provision of portfolio of industrial chemicals and value-added services. It operates through the following segments: Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals, Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals, Electrochemicals, and Corporate. The Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals segment markets sulphuric acid, liquid sulphur dioxide, sulphur, sodium hydrosulphite, sodium bisulphate, and zinc oxide.

