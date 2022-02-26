Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Earnings Results

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.

Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $673.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CLDT shares. B. Riley boosted their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.

