Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Issues Earnings Results

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.43), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 2.31% and a negative net margin of 9.03%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS.
Shares of NYSE CLDT opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $673.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.91. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $15.12. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.88.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,597,000 after buying an additional 3,935 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 66,997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 65,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $895,000 after buying an additional 22,484 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 47,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 5,747 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 70.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 50,091 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after buying an additional 20,622 shares during the period. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chatham Lodging Trust engages in the acquisition and investment in hotel properties. It focuses on the upscale extended-stay and premium branded select-service hotels. The firm’s management evaluates the company’s hotels as a single industry segment because all of the hotels have similar economic characteristics and provide similar services to similar types of customers.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT)
- 3 Glass Stocks that Could Sharpen Your Portfolio
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in March
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/21 – 2/25
- Volatility Spikes On Russian Aggression In Ukraine
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
Receive News & Ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chatham Lodging Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.