ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $815.95 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) will report $815.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for ChampionX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $836.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $795.90 million. ChampionX posted sales of $684.89 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that ChampionX will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.81 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for ChampionX.

Get ChampionX alerts:

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $822.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.63 million. ChampionX had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 3.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays increased their target price on ChampionX from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,374,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,615,000 after buying an additional 179,749 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,448,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,317,000 after acquiring an additional 87,577 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 23.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,065,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,381,000 after acquiring an additional 968,800 shares in the last quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,886,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,761,000 after acquiring an additional 209,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChampionX by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 4,716,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,469,000 after acquiring an additional 219,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ChampionX stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. 2,051,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,904,771. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.17 and a beta of 3.02. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its 200-day moving average is $22.87. ChampionX has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $30.48.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th.

About ChampionX (Get Rating)

ChampionX Corp. engages in the provision of chemistry programs and services for global upstream oil and natural gas industry. It operates under the following segments: Oilfield Performance, Specialty Performance, and Corporate and other Segment. It provides applications and technology for drilling, production, and midstream.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ChampionX (CHX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ChampionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChampionX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.