CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Takes $216,000 Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 7,960 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 520,767,902 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,065,940,000 after acquiring an additional 11,916,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,305,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,267,660,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238,750 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 92.4% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 53,832,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,469,084,000 after acquiring an additional 25,849,299 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 41,048,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,108,714,000 after acquiring an additional 3,005,913 shares during the period. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 5.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,200,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,085,805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982,935 shares during the period. 51.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on T shares. Wolfe Research cut their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on AT&T from $36.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Cowen cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on AT&T from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.43.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $23.91 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.02 and a twelve month high of $33.88. The firm has a market cap of $170.79 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.07 and a 200-day moving average of $25.59.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.50% and a net margin of 11.89%. The company had revenue of $40.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.70%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

