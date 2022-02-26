Cetera Investment Advisers Sells 1,086 Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 54,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $2,304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FITB. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.6% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp stock opened at $48.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 1-year low of $34.35 and a 1-year high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.09%.

Several research firms have weighed in on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Friday, December 17th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $48.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.46.

In other news, President Timothy Spence sold 4,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.07, for a total transaction of $219,103.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Howard Hammond sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $119,075.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 74,745 shares of company stock valued at $3,669,055. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

About Fifth Third Bancorp (Get Rating)

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FITB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.