Cetera Investment Advisers Reduces Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Symmetry Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 15,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.5% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 60,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,734 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Capital One Financial by 22.7% during the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 8,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 26,437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 100.0% in the third quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,859,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $162.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.76.

In related news, General Counsel Matthew W. Cooper sold 6,767 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.82, for a total value of $993,530.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 6,825 shares of company stock worth $1,002,042 over the last ninety days. 1.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $153.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $116.67 and a twelve month high of $177.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $151.08 and its 200-day moving average is $156.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.72, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.59.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $5.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.25. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 38.68%. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.29 earnings per share. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 20.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 8.94%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

