Cetera Investment Advisers Purchases 732 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Allstate were worth $2,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 139,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,707,000 after acquiring an additional 2,178 shares in the last quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 14.3% during the third quarter. Trinity Legacy Partners LLC now owns 11,807 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 117,603.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 36,488 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 36,457 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 12.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 56,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,321,000 after purchasing an additional 6,190 shares during the period. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 39.3% in the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. 74.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ALL opened at $124.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $121.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.37. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $106.11 and a 1 year high of $140.00. The company has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.35, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.02). Allstate had a net margin of 3.16% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.87 earnings per share. Allstate’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that The Allstate Co. will post 10.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.85 dividend. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. This is an increase from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.53%.

In other Allstate news, CFO Mario Rizzo sold 25,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.57, for a total transaction of $3,143,675.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.25, for a total value of $200,305.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Allstate from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Allstate from $154.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allstate from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Allstate from $123.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Allstate presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.21.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

