Cetera Investment Advisers Lowers Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Cetera Investment Advisers cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 64,929 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,268 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF were worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. J Arnold Wealth Management Co purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 121.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,825 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 76.9% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period.

XME stock opened at $51.77 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.37. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $51.78.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

