Cetera Investment Advisers Increases Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 33.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,289 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,708 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 42,092 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Biltmore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $503,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after buying an additional 13,896,256 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Devon Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,964 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $709,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Devon Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $39.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.05.

DVN stock opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.06. Devon Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $58.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The energy company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 23.60% and a return on equity of 26.76%. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.25%. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.55%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 8,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total value of $463,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,264,599 over the last three months. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

