Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 3,285 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Cetera Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,285 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 166.3% during the third quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after purchasing an additional 17,029 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 29.3% in the second quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 68,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 15,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August by 794.6% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 85,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 75,681 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August alerts:

Shares of PAUG stock opened at $29.68 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $30.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.