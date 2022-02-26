Cetera Advisors LLC Grows Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 153.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,130 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,800 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $1,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 350.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 19,455 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 428.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Penn National Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Penn National Gaming by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 702 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. 78.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $130.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Roth Capital cut Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $79.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $62.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Penn National Gaming from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Penn National Gaming from $73.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Penn National Gaming currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.05.

NASDAQ PENN opened at $50.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.56. The company has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.75 and a beta of 2.49. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.76 and a 1-year high of $142.00.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 7.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penn National Gaming announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 9.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jane Scaccetti purchased 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $49.70 per share, with a total value of $98,157.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Profile (Get Rating)

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

