Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,907 Shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,907 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,916,000 after buying an additional 744 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 7,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,109,168 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,928,000 after purchasing an additional 149,841 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 77.5% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,753 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 2,511 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Twilio by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 724 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE TWLO opened at $167.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $147.00 and a 52-week high of $418.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $284.30. The stock has a market cap of $29.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.84 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.31). Twilio had a negative net margin of 32.89% and a negative return on equity of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $842.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Twilio news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total value of $3,679,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Donna Dubinsky sold 505 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.80, for a total transaction of $134,229.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,515 shares of company stock valued at $12,118,950. Corporate insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TWLO shares. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Twilio from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Twilio from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.56.

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

