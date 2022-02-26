Cetera Advisors LLC Buys 1,350 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $1,393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 113.3% in the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 160 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. CNB Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in shares of Analog Devices by 184.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 86.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 4,700 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $771,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 8,536 shares of Analog Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.41, for a total value of $1,557,051.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADI. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on Analog Devices from $216.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays cut their price target on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised their price target on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.60.

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $162.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.98, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.12. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $142.25 and a 1 year high of $191.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $166.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $171.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.15. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 12.35% and a net margin of 15.18%. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Analog Devices’s quarterly revenue was up 72.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.60%.

Analog Devices Company Profile (Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc is a global high-performance semiconductor company, which engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of integrated circuits (ICs). It produces a range of innovative products, including data converters, amplifiers and linear products, radio frequency (RF) ICs, power management products, sensors based on micro electromechanical systems (MEMS) technology and other sensors, and processing products, including DSP and other processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.