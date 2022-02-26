Cetera Advisors LLC Acquires 172 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,270 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $1,336,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Generac by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,596,727 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,078,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,492 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Generac by 133.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 636,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,033,000 after acquiring an additional 363,940 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,073,314 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,073,311,000 after acquiring an additional 260,162 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Generac by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,422 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $191,558,000 after acquiring an additional 199,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,258,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,464,000 after acquiring an additional 173,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $422.88, for a total transaction of $2,114,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $318.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Generac from $500.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $415.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Generac from $471.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on Generac from $500.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $465.00.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $316.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $251.74 and a 12 month high of $524.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $305.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $384.85.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 14.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the United States.

