Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Sells 793 Shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC decreased its stake in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:NJAN – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,301 shares of the company’s stock after selling 793 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $2,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 57,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 2,231 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 39.9% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 44.0% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 9,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 28,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA NJAN opened at $39.66 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.45. Innovator Nasdaq-100 Power Buffer ETF – January has a twelve month low of $37.15 and a twelve month high of $42.58.

