Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $2,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 47.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 49,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,601,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of RWL stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a 200 day moving average of $77.06. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a twelve month low of $64.61 and a twelve month high of $81.98.

RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.

