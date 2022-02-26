Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.89 Million Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 64,466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 10,236 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $2,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 6.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,891,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $666,080,000 after purchasing an additional 836,350 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 312.8% during the third quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 12,766,046 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $571,919,000 after purchasing an additional 9,673,391 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 420.4% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,089,220 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $451,997,000 after purchasing an additional 8,150,605 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 52.7% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,107,646 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $363,222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,799,233 shares during the period. Finally, Carmignac Gestion grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 42.0% during the third quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 7,829,222 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $350,747,000 after buying an additional 2,315,817 shares in the last quarter. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UBER has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Uber Technologies from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research upped their price objective on Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.70.

Shares of UBER opened at $34.98 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.91 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.71 and a 52-week high of $61.50.

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

