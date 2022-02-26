Cetera Advisor Networks LLC Has $2.81 Million Holdings in AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB)

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 56,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,905 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in AllianceBernstein were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AB. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in AllianceBernstein during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AllianceBernstein in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of AllianceBernstein by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AllianceBernstein from $62.00 to $64.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AllianceBernstein from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.50.

Shares of AB stock opened at $45.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.60. AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. has a 52 week low of $35.82 and a 52 week high of $57.54.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The asset manager reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter. AllianceBernstein had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. This is an increase from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. AllianceBernstein’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 132.99%.

AllianceBernstein Holding LP engages in the provision of research, diversified investment management and related services. It offers investment trusts, mutual funds, hedge funds and other investment vehicles. The company was founded in October 2000 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

